Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on January 24th

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BCG stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.91. Baltic Classifieds Group has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($2.96).

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

