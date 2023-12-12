Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on January 24th

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Down 0.7 %
BCG stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.91. Baltic Classifieds Group has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($2.96).
About Baltic Classifieds Group
