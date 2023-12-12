Bank of America Upgrades Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to “Buy”

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,293,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400,541 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,275 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 2,170,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

