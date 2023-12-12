Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Acquires C$21,000.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,823. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.9730337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

