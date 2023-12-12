Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €42.52 ($45.72) and last traded at €42.91 ($46.14). 168,660 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.14 ($46.39).

Bechtle Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.61.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

