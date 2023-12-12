Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Up to $54.05

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $57.60. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 427 shares changing hands.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $742.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

