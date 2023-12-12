Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Up to $54.05

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $57.60. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 427 shares changing hands.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $742.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.