BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of BellRing Brands worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,937,000 after buying an additional 333,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,438,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

