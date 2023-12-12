BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRBR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

