BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Raised by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,974 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

