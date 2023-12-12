BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Reduced by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BILL by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $210,964,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 5.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,426,000 after buying an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter.

BILL opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

