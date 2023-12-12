Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $470.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,669,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,889,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.43 and its 200 day moving average is $443.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,730 shares of company stock worth $35,686,991. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

