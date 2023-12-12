Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Up 3,044.4% in November

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, an increase of 3,044.4% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 11,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $480.03.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

