Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 137.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 2.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.26.

Shares of BIIB opened at $246.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

