BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 1.1% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 380,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after buying an additional 229,415 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 644.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 360,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after buying an additional 312,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.