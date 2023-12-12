BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 356,753 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 1.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $81,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.