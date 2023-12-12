Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Up 1%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €42.40 ($45.59) and last traded at €42.40 ($45.59). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($45.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $839.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.53.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

