Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.91

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 245679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.69.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6752688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

