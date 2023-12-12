Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 72,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 262,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $635.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

