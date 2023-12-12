BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $395,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,696,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 434,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,569 in the last three months.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
