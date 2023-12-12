BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 8th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

