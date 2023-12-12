BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 8th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on BKCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
