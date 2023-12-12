BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 20th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
CII opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.