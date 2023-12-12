BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 20th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

CII opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 109.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,444 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

