BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE FRA opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $12.81.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
