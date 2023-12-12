BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE FRA opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

