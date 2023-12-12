BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

