BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MUA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.