BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

