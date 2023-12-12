BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 99.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 103,321 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

