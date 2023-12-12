BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MUE stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 49.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 16.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

