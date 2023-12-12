BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYD opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

