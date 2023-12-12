BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MQY opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 678,472 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.