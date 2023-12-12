Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 1,843.1% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $716,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,881. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

