BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BSTZ opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 256,716 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 690,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.