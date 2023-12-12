Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is SQN Investors LP’s 4th Largest Position

SQN Investors LP cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for 6.8% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Block were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Block by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

