Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Mizuho

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

NYSE SQ opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Analysts predict that Block will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

