Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 670,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 285,670 shares.The stock last traded at $24.05 and had previously closed at $21.81.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLBD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,542,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,395,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 568.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 34.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 361,763 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $832.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.