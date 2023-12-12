bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 153.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 6,763,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $301.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 39.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 1,577,315 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 202,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

