Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 1,409.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bluestone Resources Trading Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.48.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.