Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 1,409.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bluestone Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

