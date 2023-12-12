BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 643,547 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 610,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DSM opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

