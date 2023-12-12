Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $33.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,380.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,020.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,951.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,387.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

