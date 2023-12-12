Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 0.5% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 666,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,994. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,273 shares of company stock worth $13,959,846. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

