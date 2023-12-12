BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £374.40 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($470.00).

On Friday, November 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £370.50 ($465.10).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Murray Auchincloss purchased 3,614 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,998.86 ($11,296.59).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($470.00).

Shares of LON BP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 467.25 ($5.87). 15,283,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 488.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,090.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.90) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.90) to GBX 625 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 618.10 ($7.76).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

