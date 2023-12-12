Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. 16,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,954. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

