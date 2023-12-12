Brian Dawes Purchases 140,000 Shares of Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) Stock

Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM – Get Free Report) insider Brian Dawes bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$29,400.00 ($19,342.11).

Talisman Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Talisman Mining alerts:

About Talisman Mining

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, gold, and nickel. Its flagship project is the Lachlan copper-gold project located New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Talisman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talisman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.