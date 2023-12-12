Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Brio Gold Inc. (TSE:BRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 25,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 52,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.
Brio Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78.
Brio Gold Company Profile
Brio Gold Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and mine reclamation of gold in Brazil. It holds four principle mining assets, including Pilar, Mineração Fazenda Brasileiro, Mineração Riacho dos Machados Ltda, and Santa Luz. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
