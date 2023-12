Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in November

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Broad Street Realty Price Performance

Shares of BRST remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Broad Street Realty has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.