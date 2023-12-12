Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $26.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,055.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,061.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $904.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $874.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

