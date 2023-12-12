Brokerages Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Target Price at $7.78

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.90 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

FREY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.64. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,821,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,046,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 16.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

