Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) PT at $9.53

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

