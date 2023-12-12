Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$9.13

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of SES opened at C$8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.