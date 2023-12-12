Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 1,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,136. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.