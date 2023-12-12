Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) is Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 3.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 376,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,009. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,197.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.