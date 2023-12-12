Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,000. Moderna makes up about 7.2% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,745,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,745,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,985 shares of company stock worth $10,902,906 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. 2,594,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

