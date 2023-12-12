BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $19.39

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $20.49. BRP Group shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 100,217 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

BRP Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $784,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BRP Group by 28,700.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

